Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 6.7% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.28. 1,426,017 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

