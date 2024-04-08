Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.88

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.88 and last traded at $52.67, with a volume of 17929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,980,000.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

