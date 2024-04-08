Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FT remained flat at $6.63 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 35,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $7.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Universal Trust
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.