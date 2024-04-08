Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FT remained flat at $6.63 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 35,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 346,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 127,982 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

