Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Up 4.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Frontier Group traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 300,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,466,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,506.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 632.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -118.83 and a beta of 2.57.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

