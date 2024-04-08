FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Position Increased by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 238.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,392 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February makes up about 10.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned approximately 5.92% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $24,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 79.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FFEB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.02. 14,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $438.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

