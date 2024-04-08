Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 5,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,683,664 shares in the company, valued at $42,411,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citi Trends alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $146,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $53,840.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $433,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $416,005.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $324,500.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $454,950.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,634 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $987,297.14.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,804 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,230.04.

Citi Trends Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 44,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,495. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 430.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 97.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citi Trends

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.