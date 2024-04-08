Fusionist 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.47 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Fusionist has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for $9.03 or 0.00012552 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusionist has a total market cap of $198.31 million and approximately $17.47 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 8.75858177 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $12,508,330.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

