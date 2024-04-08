Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $8.72 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 9.6% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after purchasing an additional 522,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.97.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,207. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

