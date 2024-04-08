Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 5,462 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up about 2.0% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.89%.

BXMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock valued at $112,642. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

