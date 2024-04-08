Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTES. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on GTES

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neil P. Simpkins bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil P. Simpkins bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gates Industrial

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.