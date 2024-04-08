Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTES. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GTES

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of GTES traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.53. 2,511,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,347. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gates Industrial news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,726,000 after buying an additional 1,519,041 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,624 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,708,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,261 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,154,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after purchasing an additional 594,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after buying an additional 620,131 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.