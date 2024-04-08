General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $165.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $155.72. 5,821,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,648,910. The firm has a market cap of $170.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 52 week low of $93.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 13.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 218.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,091,000 after buying an additional 70,666 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $258,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

