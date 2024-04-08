Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 316,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 349,401 shares.The stock last traded at $11.86 and had previously closed at $12.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.31). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $774.10 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,305 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 81,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

