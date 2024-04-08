Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday. Macquarie started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.41.

Shares of GENI opened at $6.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 2,189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,184 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,914,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after acquiring an additional 620,472 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Genius Sports by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after buying an additional 1,491,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

