GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $32.49. Approximately 907,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,160,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Specifically, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,991.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $79,879.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,287 shares of company stock worth $12,647,135 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $9,634,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

