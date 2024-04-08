Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stake Raised by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BATS PAVE opened at $39.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

