Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.65.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $26,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 33,620 shares of company stock worth $39,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

