Got Guaranteed One Day Volume Hits $15,244.93 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded up 48.1% against the dollar. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $15,244.93 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

