Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.28

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.28 and last traded at C$11.19, with a volume of 10980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on GTE
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance
Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of C$210.96 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 1.3843284 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gran Tierra Energy
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.