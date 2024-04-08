Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.28

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.28 and last traded at C$11.19, with a volume of 10980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.09.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$364.89 million, a PE ratio of -42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of C$210.96 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 1.3843284 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

