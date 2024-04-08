Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $335.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,994. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.96. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.23 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.