Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 12.6% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.81% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $35,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JCPB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 258,568 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

