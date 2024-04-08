Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 7.9% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $22,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.88. 2,287,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.