Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,245,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.14. 5,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,898. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $101.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.