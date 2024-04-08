Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,842 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of CALF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,966 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

