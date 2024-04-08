Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,740 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December accounts for approximately 0.8% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6,708.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 32,401 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,511 shares. The firm has a market cap of $386.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

