Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 902 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XSEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 213,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 58,779 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,987,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,134 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

