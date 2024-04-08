Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 964 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,039. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.