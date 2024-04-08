Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $28.62 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 79,434 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

