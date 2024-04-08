Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) dropped 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 2,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

