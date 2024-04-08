Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at TD Cowen

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close.

GBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBX

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.61. 204,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,042,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 249,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.