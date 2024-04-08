GSK (LON:GSK) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,725 ($21.65) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.71) to GBX 1,820 ($22.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.48) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,630.63 ($20.47).
In related news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($20.86) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,054.83). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.81), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,909,554.81). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($20.86) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,054.83). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,802 shares of company stock worth $31,381,484. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
