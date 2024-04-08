Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hallador Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $5.08 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $177.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $119.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

