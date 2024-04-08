Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HWC

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $44.60. 193,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.33. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,670,000 after acquiring an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.