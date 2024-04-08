Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 179 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEB. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 132,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCEB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.89. 32,002 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

