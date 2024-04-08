Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Busey Bank bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 187,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.79. 16,210,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,361,281. The firm has a market cap of $740.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

