Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 41.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NI traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.11%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

