Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,175. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.