Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,698,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,397. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average of $80.91.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.