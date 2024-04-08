Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONY. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONY stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 550,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average is $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

