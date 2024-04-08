Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.52. 5,782,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.96. The firm has a market cap of $191.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

