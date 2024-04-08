Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 12,444 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.4% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VWO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,719,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,303,079. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

