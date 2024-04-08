Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,663 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 67.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.77. 428,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. WPP plc has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $60.37.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

