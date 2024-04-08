Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 34,404 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,404 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $71.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,872,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,525. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

