Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 949 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,996. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

