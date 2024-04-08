Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $568.74

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 568.74 ($7.14) and last traded at GBX 554 ($6.95), with a volume of 77303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.03).

Hargreaves Services Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £181.77 million, a PE ratio of 1,451.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 508.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 455.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

Hargreaves Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,315.79%.

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider Roger McDowell sold 74,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £389,483.97 ($488,932.93). In related news, insider David Anderson bought 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.80) per share, with a total value of £24,416.70 ($30,651.14). Also, insider Roger McDowell sold 74,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.54), for a total value of £389,483.97 ($488,932.93). 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

