Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in ASML by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $982.60.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $987.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $948.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $770.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

