Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,062,000 after buying an additional 124,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after buying an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,375,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $90.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

