Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $389,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $183.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

