Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,925,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,396,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,829,000 after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 121,578 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $117.80 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $119.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

