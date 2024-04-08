Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.80.

Read Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $409.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.